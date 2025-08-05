20-point media reform roadmap sets new standard for press freedom

It gave shape to the interim government’s commitment to media transformation, framing an era in which journalism could choose transparency over opacity, diversity over consolidation, and integrity over intimidation.

When the Media Reform Commission unveiled its ambitious 20-point roadmap on March 22, it marked more than just a bureaucratic milestone - it signaled the interim government’s early and decisive commitment to transforming Bangladesh’s media landscape.

In a moment still reverberating with the energy of the Monsoon Revolution, the report framed an era in which journalism could begin choosing transparency over opacity, diversity over consolidation, and integrity over intimidation.

Under the chairmanship of veteran journalist Kamal Ahmed, the Commission brought together voices from across Bangladesh’s media spectrum — academics, newspaper owners, editors, television executives, students, and correspondents.

Alongside Professor Dr Gitiara Nasreen of Dhaka University and Akhtar Hossain Khan of the NOAB, among others, the Commissioners engaged more than 1,400 media professionals and civil society actors through regional meetings, interviews, and surveys.

Among the members were Shamsul Haque Zahid, editor of The Financial Express; Akhtar Hossain Khan, secretary of the Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB); and Syed Abdal Ahmed, former general secretary of the National Press Club.

From the broadcast sector, Fahim Ahmed, CEO of Jamuna Television, and Jimmy Amir, convenor of the Media Support Network, added insights into industry dynamics and media accessibility.

Print journalism was represented by Mostafa Sabuj, staff correspondent for The Daily Star, and Titu Dutta Gupta, deputy editor of The Business Standard.

Rounding out the panel was Abdullah Al Mamun, a student representative from Dhaka University, reflecting the voice of emerging media professionals and young citizens.

Together, this multi-stakeholder task force embodied a cross-section of Bangladesh’s media architecture, tasked with shaping policy recommendations for a more ethical, transparent, and resilient press.

They also took inspiration from global models, examining media strategies in Indonesia, Norway, and South Korea before crafting locally contextualized recommendations.

At a ceremony in the State Guest House Jamuna, Kamal Ahmed explained: “Journalists face various security threats, and it is the state’s responsibility to protect them.”

He cautioned that unchecked media ownership had seen television and newspaper licences issued “based on political identity,” using informal networks rather than transparent processes.

Key reforms: Ownership, ethics, accountability

Perhaps the most transformative recommendation is the “one house, one media” policy, which prohibits individuals or families from controlling multiple media outlets.

Instead, large and mid-sized organizations would go public, with employee stakeholding and capping individual shares at 25% — a systemic check on monopolies.

To monitor compliance and safeguard ethical journalism, the Commission proposes establishing an independent National Media Council.

This body would oversee licensing, ownership structures, newsroom conduct, and audience trust — all without meddling in editorial decision-making.

A cornerstone of the reform framework is amending draconian laws — notably the Digital Security Act and its successor, the Cyber Security Act — which critics say have been weaponized against investigative journalists.

The Commission urges repeal or reform of criminal defamation provisions, cyber-laws, and the Official Secrets Act.

Protecting journalists

To safeguard media professionals — especially women, freelancers, and regional reporters — the report advocates for a Journalist Protection Act, setting minimum salaries equivalent to a ninth-grade government employee, a mandatory one-year apprenticeship, and strong anti-harassment measures.

The Commission also proposes degree requirements for entry into journalism and calls for external audit mechanisms to combat inflated circulation figures that have skewed government advertising allocations.

Measures around fact-checking, online disinformation surveillance, and public literacy on media integrity round out the recommendations.

The proposal to introduce a public “blacklist” for outlets that repeatedly breach ethical norms has sparked mixed reactions.

While some experts argue it could foster accountability and curb unethical practices, others warn it risks sliding into censorship and silencing legitimate voices.

Where courage meets resistance

While the interim government under Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has pledged to implement reforms that don’t require legislative changes immediately — and to pursue legal amendments for deeper reforms — critics argue that reversing entrenched patterns of press control will require sustained political will.

Despite these ambitions, media rights groups remain cautious.

Reporters Without Borders warns that the rescindment of accreditation for hundreds of journalists in late 2024 proved the government is “fostering a climate of censorship.”

Meanwhile, civil society leaders like Jodie Ginsberg of CPJ have urged the repeal of restrictive cyber-laws and the safeguarding of investigative journalists.

A moment of reckoning

As Bangladesh’s media landscape stands at an inflection point, the Commission’s 20-point plan offers a detailed blueprint: dissolve monopolies, empower watchdogs, protect professionals, and modernize ethics.

But transformation hinges not just on recommendations, but on courageous execution.

From the corridors of the Jamuna State Guest House to the bustling stretches of Dhaka’s streets, the call is clear: if the “Monsoon Revolution” is to bear fruit beyond symbolic gestures, it must seed a media culture grounded in diversity, integrity, and public trust.