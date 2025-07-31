July 31: March for justice, social media restored

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement (ADSM) escalated nationwide on July 31 with a “March for Justice,” drawing participation from students, academics, and prompting nationwide responses amid state-backed crackdowns and mounting political tensions. After days of digital blackout, the government restored access to major platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and WhatsApp.

The students protested in various parts across the country on March for Justice. Expressing solidarity with all demands of the movement, teachers of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) held separate demonstrations.

On ULAB teachers’ demonstration, Professor Salimullah Khan said: “These killings took place with state sponsorship. They were carried out by state forces and their collaborators, what we can call private militias. Given the current circumstances, a credible investigation must come from an international body.”

Criticizing the government’s decision to observe a national day of mourning as contradictory, Salimullah Khan said: “They are still trying to deny the killings. Just yesterday (July 30), the Cabinet Secretary issued a circular in the name of a mourning day, asking people to wear black badges for those killed and injured. But we rejected that. We wore red badges instead. Yet they refuse to call them martyrs. If they are not martyrs, if they are just the dead, then what is the point of holding prayers for them? You will find countless such contradictions.”

On Dinajpur, police had seized red bandanas from the students during the demonstration. They also detained several students for the rally. Five Rajshahi University students were also detained by police. Several teachers went to the police station demanding their release.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s acting Secretary General ATM Masum alleged the government is conspiring to ban the party by leveling false accusations in an attempt to cover up its own misdeeds.

BNP secretary general alleged that the isolated government is blatantly disregarding the law, constitution, democratic norms, and humanity, doing whatever suits its interests to shield itself from public outrage, thereby dismantling the state system and erasing the nation’s democratic and humane character.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader called on former leaders of the Chhatra League to unite. He said: “Today, we must fight together. All egos and misunderstandings must be set aside. If that barbaric force is given further leeway, we will all have to stand united and resist.”

UN secretary-general’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has condemned the scenes of gunfire witnessed in Bangladesh, saying such actions are unacceptable. He emphasized that governments must uphold the right to peaceful assembly and ensure that journalists can work freely.

In response to the violence and casualties surrounding the anti-discrimination student movement in Bangladesh, UK Labour MPs of Bangladeshi origin, Rupa Huq and Apsana Begum, have called on the British government to put pressure on the Bangladesh government to conduct a transparent investigation.