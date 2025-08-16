Consensus Commission sends draft of July Charter to political parties

The National Consensus Commission has sent the full draft of the National (July) Charter–2025, containing 84 points, along with an 8-point commitment for its implementation, to political parties.

The Commission said that if there are any corrections regarding language, words, sentence structure or any matter, those must be submitted to its office by 4pm on August 20. The matter was confirmed on Saturday (August 16) at 9:15pm on behalf of the Commission.

The commitments include ensuring the full implementation of the “July National Charter 2025”, described as a consensus document of a new political arrangement reflecting people’s aspirations and achieved through the July–August 2024 uprising. The document pledged to incorporate all provisions, policies and decisions of the charter into the Constitution, making them prevail over existing laws in case of conflict.

It stated that the final authority to resolve any question regarding interpretation of the charter will rest with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court. Every provision, proposal and recommendation will be considered constitutionally and legally enforceable, and no question can be raised in court regarding its legality, necessity or authority.

The charter also proposed constitutional amendments and legal reforms covering the state system, including the constitution, judiciary, election system, public administration, policing and anti-corruption mechanisms.

The commitments further include granting state recognition to the people’s uninterrupted struggle for democracy, human rights and rule of law, and to the historic significance of the 2024 uprising.

The state will ensure trial of all killings during the uprising, confer state honor on martyrs, provide due support to their families, and ensure treatment and rehabilitation for the injured.

Finally, it has been agreed that all proposals of the July National Charter 2025 considered immediately implementable will be carried out by the government and relevant authorities in full before the next national election without delay.