Clashes continue as ADSM holds mass processions

On this day in 2024, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement (ADSM) announced prayer and mass procession programs.

Clashes between protesters and members of the police and the Chhatra League continued nationwide, leaving hundreds of demonstrators injured.

The day marked two deaths as a worker from Habiganj was shot and killed, and a police member in Khulna was beaten to death.

In Rangpur, teachers of Begum Rokeya University joined the mass procession with students. In Mirpur DOHS, ex-military officers and families carried out a march in solidarity with the students.

The six coordinators issued a joint statement that the withdrawal of the movement was not at will. They also accused the Detective Branch (DB) of harassing them and their families.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the nationwide mass movement of students and the general public demonstrated the nation’s unity against the "murderous and autocratic" Awami League government.

“Braving natural and governmental adversities, the spontaneous mass mobilization of lakhs of people, including students, teachers, and guardians, proves that the entire nation is united against the treasonous, murderous, and authoritarian regime,” he said.

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak offered an apology to the young generation, expressing regret for any mistakes that may have been made during the quota reform movement.