Citizens praise July Declaration, but wish for more clarity

As citizens gathered at Manik Mia Avenue on Tuesday to commemorate the anniversary of the Monsoon Revolution, the Dhaka Tribune spoke with attendees about two pressing issues: the July Declaration and the path to the next parliamentary election.

Many welcomed the declaration as a long-overdue recognition of the revolutionaries, but others felt it lacked clarity and required further action. Participants also emphasized the importance of holding a fair and timely election, calling strongly for neutrality, transparency, and an end to coercive campaign tactics.

Jaber, a resident of Comilla, said: “Much of what we demanded from the interim government has been fulfilled. But many of our high expectations remain unmet.”

“The July Declaration should have come much earlier. The interim government was formed on August 8, 2024 and on August 12, 2024 we submitted a memorandum demanding recognition of the revolutionaries and the issuance of the declaration. It should’ve come sooner—but since it was finally given on the anniversary of the July Revolution, we remain hopeful,” he added.

Jaber noted that the declaration did not address all the concerns he had hoped for. “However, I’m optimistic because it states that a future elected government will formally recognize it through a bill in parliament,” he added.

He said: “I want to make one thing clear—this didn’t all happen on a single day, July 24. From the Pilkhana massacre in 2009 onward, many events led up to it.”

“The revolutionaries must be given protection so that future elected governments cannot label them as extremists. These issues were not clearly addressed in the declaration,” he added.

Jaber expressed hope that when an elected government comes to power, it will amend and provide full recognition to the July Declaration.

On the election, he said: “Bangladesh is a democratic state. To preserve democracy, we need an elected government. I want a fair election and a truly democratic administration.”

Farhana Aktar, a student at State University, said: “With the issuance of the July Declaration, half of my expectations have been fulfilled. The rest will only be met through its implementation. Words alone are not enough—actions must follow.”

When asked about the upcoming election, she said: “People should vote for those they genuinely support. There should be no pressure. I don’t want to see roads blocked, chaos, or banners and festoons everywhere demanding votes. Do good work, and people will vote for you. Instead of putting up banners, feed the hungry—then they’ll vote for you.”

She added that in the upcoming election, in addition to ensuring neutrality, campaign activities must be properly monitored so that no party is allowed to conduct disruptive campaigns.

Md Shaharul Islam, a resident of Motijheel, told Dhaka Tribune: “The law and order situation has improved under this interim government. Certification for July warriors is important—it's a form of recognition.”

Nayeem, a resident of Mirpur 10, said: “I think the declaration is fine, but it needs some improvement.”

On the election, he said: “I believe a parliamentary election should be held soon. A country cannot progress without elections. So, we want any party—BNP, NCP, or anyone else—to come to power through a proper parliamentary process.”

Asif, a Chhatra Dal activist from Tangail who came to Manik Mia Avenue for the celebration, said: “If Professor Yunus hadn’t stepped in during this critical time, we would have suffered greatly. He has done a lot of good for the country. I thank and congratulate him for this declaration.”

“For the upcoming election, we hope that everyone—right, left, and all political groups—will unite to build a beautiful Bangladesh, free from fascism, free from the Awami League, and free from the dictatorship of Sheikh Hasina. If a fascist government returns, we will remain on the streets like Abu Sayeed, ready to resist with our chests out,” he added.

Jawad Islam Khan, a student at Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT), remembered two students who were martyred in the Monsoon Revolution.

“The way Professor Yunus spoke about the martyrs and the injured—and how he gave them social dignity—is praiseworthy. We believe that as long as this interim government stays in power, it will continue to make valuable contributions,” he said.

“I believe that before the next election, sufficient time must be given to ensure fairness. The Election Commission and related officials must be properly prepared, with capable individuals in every role. That’s the kind of election we want to see,” he added.

Abiu Hanif, a resident of Demra, said: “We played a role in the movement. Today, we’ve come to celebrate its successful outcome.” He praised the interim government for keeping the prices of essentials within reach and said the country is moving in the right direction.