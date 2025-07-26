Chinese medical team offers full support for Bangladesh in treating injured

The Chinese medical team from Wuhan Third Hospital, currently visiting Bangladesh, continued their work at the National Institute of Burns and Plastic Surgery.

The Chinese side stressed that they are willing to do whatever they can to support and assist the Bangladeshi side in treating the injured.

The doctors and nurses offered advice to the Bangladeshi doctors about preventing wound infections and the methods of routine care for the injured, said the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka on Saturday.

They checked the patients' conditions, offered assistance on cleaning the wounds and changing the dressings, assisted in arterial punctures, and provided guidance for surgeries.

The medical team also held consultations with Bangladeshi doctors, along with medical teams from Singapore and India.