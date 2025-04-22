Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

8 banks receive no remittance despite record inflows from Bangladeshi expats

Bangladesh received a historic $3.29 billion in remittances ahead of Eid

Representational Photo. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Apr 2025, 10:33 AM

Even though Bangladesh witnessed record-breaking remittance inflows in recent times, eight banks failed to attract a single penny from expatriates.

The banks with zero remittance receipts include two state-owned institutions – Bangladesh Development Bank (BDBL) and Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB); three private banks – Citizen Bank, ICB Islamic Bank, and Padma Bank; and four foreign banks – Habib Bank, National Bank of Pakistan, State Bank of India, and Woori Bank.

Bangladesh received a historic $3.29 billion in remittances ahead of Eid, and the momentum has continued even after the festival.

In the first 19 days of April alone, expatriates sent US$1.78 billion, with an average daily inflow exceeding US$90 million (approximately Tk 1,104 crore).

But, none of these eight banks received any portion of this remittance during the period.

Topics:

Remittance
Read More

Probashi Kallyan Bank starts to bring remittance in partnership with City Bank

Finance Minister accuses BNP of lying about remittances

Saber asks Saudi Arabia to streamline remittance transfer for Bangladeshis

Kamal calls for generating new reform ideas to bring more remittances

Morning Brief

Bangladesh Bank: No forex crisis from Jan 2023

Latest News

Govt to procure one cargo LNG, 22m litre palm olein

Police: Interpol has issued red notice against ex-IGP Benazir

Mahfuj: Information offices must work to combat rumors, disinformation locally

Kuet protesters steadfast despite education adviser's request to end hunger strike

Parvez murder: Anti-Discrimination Student Movement leader arrested

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x