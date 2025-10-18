Sylheti leaders warn of remittance halt over stalled development

Leaders of Sylheti political, social, and cultural organizations in Dhaka have threatened protests, including halting remittance flows, if the government does not improve communication infrastructure in Sylhet.

Speaking at a human chain and sit-in organized under the banner of “Greater Sylhet Residents in Dhaka” at the National Press Club on Saturday, the leaders said public suffering along the Dhaka–Sylhet highway, railway, and air routes had reached a critical level.

They warned that long-neglected Sylhet residents face daily hardships, and stricter actions will follow if the issues are not addressed promptly.

Former Sylhet mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury said: “There has been no visible development in Sylhet over the past 16 years. The under-construction six-lane Dhaka–Sylhet highway has become a major obstacle. Frequent accidents occur on the old, rickety railway line. Although a new rail line and train were announced, they have not been implemented.”

He added, “We demand that the government clarify when the six-lane Dhaka–Sylhet highway will be completed, and when the railway will be upgraded and the new train launched. If our demands are not met within 15 days, we will resort to strict protests. Numerous conspiracies have hindered Sylhet’s development, and we will not tolerate any further obstruction.”

The program was chaired by Jalalabad Association President CM Qayes Samir and organized by former General Secretary Advocate Jasim Uddin and CBCSA Organizing Secretary Selim Ahmed.

Leaders from various Sylheti social, cultural, and political organizations—including Jalalabad Association Vice President Akrob Hossain Manju, Executive Member Tofail Khan, senior lawyer Tabarak Hossain, former CBCSA President Kazi Tofail Ahmed, current President Abul Kalam, General Secretary of Sylhet Communication Development Council Kutub Uddin Sohel, and Rail Reform Eight-Point Demand Coordinator Azizul Islam—participated in the event.