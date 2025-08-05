Tuesday, August 05, 2025

Ambassador Daud: Come forward to build Bangladesh with July spirit

Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan urged remittance fighters to send more remittances through proper channel

Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Md Daud Ali. Photo: UNB
Update : 05 Aug 2025, 10:25 PM

Paying tribute to the brave martyrs of the July mass uprising, Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Md Daud Ali on Tuesday called upon all to come forward collectively to build the country embodying the spirit of July, reported UNB.

Marking the Day, he also recalled the contributions of the remittance fighters to the country's economic development and urged the remittance fighters to send more remittances through proper channel.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo observed the ‘July Mass Uprising Day’ with due respect at the Embassy auditorium. 

A minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs of the July Uprising at the beginning of the event.

Messages from the President and the Chief Adviser on ‘July Mass Uprising Day’ were read out, said the Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo in a media release.

In the open discussion session, members of the Bangladeshi community in Japan, including those who physically participated in the July mass uprising, took part.

After the discussion, a special prayer is offered for the forgiveness of the souls of the martyrs of the July uprising and, for the welfare of the country and the nation.

A documentary on the July mass uprising was screened at the event.

In addition, a month-long special graffiti exhibition has been organized at the embassy to commemorate the July mass uprising.

Topics:

RemittanceBangladesh-Japan relations
