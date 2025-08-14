Forex reserves cross $30b mark

Bangladesh’s foreign currency reserve stood at USD 30.83 billion (gross) as of Thursday.

According to the BPM6 accounting method formulated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the reserve amount stood at $25.82 billion, said Bangladesh Bank spokesperson and Executive Director Arif Hossain Khan.

Quoting the Foreign Assets and Treasury Management Department of Bangladesh Bank, he said that although there have been fluctuations in reserves over the past few months, in recent times the inflow of remittances and diversification of foreign currency income sources have been helping to maintain the stability of the reserves.

Upward trend in remittances

According to the latest data from Bangladesh Bank, on Wednesday alone, remittances worth $90 million were received.

In the first 13 days of the current month, total remittances amounted to $1.144 billion. In the same period last year, this figure was $889 million. In the span of a year, the growth stood at 28.6 percent.

This positive trend in remittance income was evident not only in monthly comparisons but also since the beginning of the fiscal year.

In the first one and a half months of the 2025–26 fiscal year (from July to August 13), total remittances amounted to $3.622 billion.

In the same period of the previous fiscal year (July 2024 to August 13, 2024), the amount was $2.803 billion.

As a result, the year-on-year growth has been 29.2 percent.