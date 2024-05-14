MV Abdullah’s 23 sailors set to return home on Tuesday

The 23 sailors of MV Abdullah, who were kept hostage by Somali pirates and released 33 days after paying ransom, will reach the New Mooring Container Terminal-1 (NCT) in Chittagong Port on Tuesday afternoon.

“They are expected to arrive at the port's NCT jetty by 4pm. After the ceremony, the sailors will return to their homes,” SR Shipping Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mehrul Karim said.

Relatives have gathered at the NCT jetty in Chittagong Port to welcome the sailors. Some have brought flowers, while others have cakes. Joy is visible on everyone's faces.

Md Nuruddin's wife, Jannatul Ferdous, came with their only child, two-and-a-half-year-old Saad bin Nur.

Sailor Saleh Ahmed's wife, Tania Akter, said: "After a long wait, my husband is returning. I have come to welcome him. I feel very good about today."

Bangladeshi vessel MV Abdullah anchored at Kutubdia point in the Bay of Bengal in Cox’s Bazar district on Monday evening, ending a long wait of families.

The reason for anchoring at Kutubdia is that such a large ship does not have the opportunity to dock at the jetty of port city. The ship contains 56,391 tons of limestone. This has increased the ship's draft (the length of the underwater part) to 12.5m , which is equal to four stories. As a result, it will not be possible to bring the ship to the port jetty, said Mizanul Islam, media adviser of the vessel owner KSRM Group.

The vessel encountered the Somali pirates' attack on March 12 while transporting 55,000 tons of coal from the Maputo port of Mozambique to Al Hamriyah port in the UAE. The pirates released the ship on April 14 after allegedly receiving a ransom.

The Bangladeshi-flagged vessel MV Abdullah was held captive for around 33 days.