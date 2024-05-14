Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

MV Abdullah’s 23 sailors set to return home on Tuesday

  • Somalia pirates attacked ship on March 12
  • Vessel released on April 14
The sailors aboard the MV Abdullah takes a picture after offering Eid prayer on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Photo: Collected
Update : 14 May 2024, 04:45 PM

The 23 sailors of MV Abdullah, who were kept hostage by Somali pirates and released 33 days after paying ransom, will reach the New Mooring Container Terminal-1 (NCT) in Chittagong Port on Tuesday afternoon.

“They are expected to arrive at the port's NCT jetty by 4pm. After the ceremony, the sailors will return to their homes,” SR Shipping Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mehrul Karim said.

Relatives have gathered at the NCT jetty in Chittagong Port to welcome the sailors. Some have brought flowers, while others have cakes. Joy is visible on everyone's faces.

Md Nuruddin's wife, Jannatul Ferdous, came with their only child, two-and-a-half-year-old Saad bin Nur.

Sailor Saleh Ahmed's wife, Tania Akter, said: "After a long wait, my husband is returning. I have come to welcome him. I feel very good about today."

Bangladeshi vessel MV Abdullah anchored at Kutubdia point in the Bay of Bengal in Cox’s Bazar district on Monday evening, ending a long wait of families.

The reason for anchoring at Kutubdia is that such a large ship does not have the opportunity to dock at the jetty of port city. The ship contains 56,391 tons of limestone. This has increased the ship's draft (the length of the underwater part) to 12.5m , which is equal to four stories. As a result, it will not be possible to bring the ship to the port jetty, said Mizanul Islam, media adviser of the vessel owner KSRM Group. 

The vessel encountered the Somali pirates' attack on March 12 while transporting 55,000 tons of coal from the Maputo port of Mozambique to Al Hamriyah port in the UAE. The pirates released the ship on April 14 after allegedly receiving a ransom.

The Bangladeshi-flagged vessel MV Abdullah was held captive for around 33 days.

Topics:

MV Abdullah
Read More

MV Abdullah docks at Kutubdia with all 23 crew members

How will the sailors of MV Abdullah be welcomed upon their return?

MV Abdullah enters Bangladesh waters

MV Abdullah likely to enter Bangladesh waters by Monday

MV Abdullah leaves UAE for Bangladesh

MV Abdullah to leave Dubai for Chittagong Sunday

Latest News

Bangladesh advocates for increased student admissions in Ireland

Four killed in Pakistan’s Kashmir protest clashes

MTB's Syed Mahbubur Rahman new chairman of PDBL

Australian doctor remains cancer free following his own treatment

Signature by Khazana launches 'Signature Express Lunch' menu

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x