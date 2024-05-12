MV Abdullah enters Bangladesh waters

MV Abdullah entered the country's territorial waters in the Bay of Bengal on Sunday morning.

In this context, Abdul Mubin, an official at SR Shipping Ltd, sister concern of KSRM Group, said: "MV Abdullah will hopefully anchor at Kutubdia in Cox's Bazar on Monday night."

President of Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers' Association Captain Md Anam Chowdhury said: “MV Abdullah will reach Kutubdia on Monday. The ship entered the country's territorial waters in the Bay of Bengal on Sunday morning. At 10:30am, the ship was located 300 nautical miles away from Chittagong port.”

Media advisor of KSRM Mizanul Islam said: "The 23 sailors of MV Abdullah are healthy. On April 30, around 4am, the ship left the Mina Saqqara port in the United Arab Emirates with 56,000 tons of limestone on its way to the country. The ship is scheduled to reach Chittagong on Monday. The sailors will then be brought ashore. Currently, the ship is in the Bay of Bengal in the territorial waters of the country.”

After a long month from Somali pirates, the MV Abdullah ship and 23 sailors were released on April 13 at 12am local time (3am Bangladesh time).

The vessel encountered the Somali pirates' attack on March 12 while transporting 55,000 tons of coal from the Maputo port of Mozambique to Al Hamriyah port in the UAE.

The pirates released the ship on April 14 after allegedly receiving a ransom.