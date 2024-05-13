Monday, May 13, 2024

MV Abdullah reaches safely in Cox’s Bazar

  • The sailors to be brought directly to Sadarghat KSRM jetty by a lighter ship
  • Somalia pirates attacked the ship on March 12 
  • The ship was released on April 14
File image of MV-Abdullah. Photo: Collected
Update : 13 May 2024, 06:45 PM

The Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah, which was released by Somali pirates on April 14, has reached to Kutubdia in Cox’s Bazar.

The ship arrived at Kutubdia at around 5pm on Monday.

But it will take some more time to anchor at the anchorage, said Nur Uddin, general steward of the ship.

Later, 23 sailors of the ship would be disembarked from the vessel.  

KSRM's SR Shipping official Abdul Mubin confirmed the same information.

The sailors will be brought directly to Sadarghat KSRM jetty in the port city Chittagong by a lighter ship on Tuesday afternoon, said KSRM Group Media Adviser Mizanul Islam.

The reason for anchoring at Kutubdia is that such a large ship does not have the opportunity to dock at the jetty of port city. The ship contains 56,391 tons of limestone. This has increased the ship's draft (the length of the underwater part) to 12.5 metres, which is equal to four stories. As a result, it will not be possible to bring the ship to the port jetty, said Mizanul Islam. 

Earlier, the ship entered the Bangladesh water territory in the morning.

KSRM sources said senior officials of KSRM are expected to be present to receive the sailors at the jetty. They and family members of the sailors will be at the jetty to greet the sailors.

KSRM Group Media Adviser Mizanul Islam said: "The 23 sailors of MV Abdullah are healthy. On April 30, the ship left the United Arab Emirates for Bangladesh with 56,000 metric tons of limestone. The ship is scheduled to reach Kutubdia on Monday.”

The vessel encountered the Somali pirates' attack on March 12 while transporting 55,000 tons of coal from the Maputo port of Mozambique to Al Hamriyah port in the UAE.

The pirates released the ship on April 14 after allegedly receiving a ransom.

The Bangladeshi-flagged vessel MV Abdullah was held captive for around 33 days.

Topics:

Chittagong PortMV Abdullah
