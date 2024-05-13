How will the sailors of MV Abdullah be welcomed upon their return?

The Bangladeshi-flagged vessel MV Abdullah, which was released by Somali pirates after being held captive for around 33 days, reached Bangladesh waters on Monday.

The ship has made headlines in all national dailies recently, and the 23 sailors of the ship would be disembarked from the vessel at 4pm on Tuesday, as per officials.

They will be brought directly to Sadarghat KSRM jetty by a lighter ship, said KSRM Group Media Adviser Mizanul Islam.

KSRM sources said senior officials of KSRM are expected to be present to receive the sailors at the jetty. They and family members of the sailors will be at the jetty to greet the sailors.

KSRM Group Media Adviser Mizanul Islam said: "The 23 sailors of MV Abdullah are healthy. On April 30, the ship left the United Arab Emirates for Bangladesh with 56,000 metric tons of limestone. The ship is scheduled to reach Kutubdia on Monday.”

The vessel encountered the Somali pirates' attack on March 12 while transporting 55,000 tons of coal from the Maputo port of Mozambique to Al Hamriyah port in the UAE.

The pirates released the ship on April 14 after allegedly receiving a ransom.