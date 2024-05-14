MV Abdullah sailors share tears of joy after reuniting with family

The 23 sailors of MV Abdullah finally set foot on their homeland. The lighter ship transporting them docked at the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) in Chittagong Port at 4:20pm on Tuesday.

With emotions running high, the sailors disembarked one by one, greeted by the eager faces of their loved ones, ship owners, and port authority officials who had been anxiously awaiting their arrival at the NCT jetty.

As the sailors stepped onto the jetty, they were enveloped in warm embraces from their relatives, eyes filled with tears of relief and happiness.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud virtually joined the program to welcome the sailors.

Chittagong City Corporation Mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Chittagong Port Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail, and Secretary Omar Faruq were present. Senior officials of KSRM Group, the owner of the ship, were also present.

Rezaul Karim said: "We have finally welcomed the sailors who faced the constant fear of losing their lives for two long months. Today, the people of Chittagong are filled with happiness and anticipation. Just like their parents who are unable to contain their tears upon the return of their children, we, who have assembled here, find ourselves overwhelmed with emotions as well."

MV Abdullah's chief officer Md Atiq Ullah Khan said: "We have survived a terrible time. I don't want to remember those sad memories anymore. We are trying to get over the trauma. I met my two children here. Another child is waiting at home and crying for me."

KSRM Chief Executive Officer Mehrul Karim told reporters: "Our strategy primarily relied on our previous experience to secure the release of both the sailors and the vessel. Since the outset, our primary goal has been to ensure the safe return of the 23 sailors, and we have achieved that objective. Our priority now is to reunite them with their families as swiftly as possible."

A lighter vessel named MV Jahan Moni departed Kutubdia coast with the sailors around 12pm. Chittagong Port Authority organized a reception for the seafarers at NCT-1 Jetty.

Earlier, the ship MV Abdullah anchored off Kutubdia coast in Cox's Bazar at 6pm on Monday.

On April 30, the ship left Mina Saqqara port in the United Arab Emirates with 56,000 tons of limestone on its way to the country.

The vessel encountered the Somali pirates' attack on March 12 while transporting 55,000 tons of coal from the Maputo port of Mozambique to Al Hamriyah port in the UAE.

The pirates released the ship on April 14 after allegedly receiving a ransom.

The Bangladeshi-flagged vessel MV Abdullah was held captive for around 33 days.