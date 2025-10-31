Saturday, November 01, 2025

Section

Noshin clinches hat-trick in Women’s Chess Championship

Noshin claimed the championship with an impressive 8.5 points from 11 games

Update : 31 Oct 2025, 10:48 PM

Reigning champion Woman FIDE Master Noshin Anjum of Bangladesh Navy secured her third consecutive national title at the 43rd National Women’s Chess Championship 2025, held at the Chess Federation hall.

Noshin claimed the championship with an impressive 8.5 points from 11 games, achieving a remarkable hat-trick in the national women’s event.

In the 11th and final round on Friday, she drew with her teammate, Woman FIDE Master Warsia Khusbu, to seal the title. The draw was mutually agreed after sixth move.

Woman International Master Wadifa Ahmed, Woman Candidate Master Walijah Ahmed of Bangladesh Navy, and Woman Candidate Master Nusrat Jahan Alo of Cumilla each finished with seven points. The trio will compete in a play-off on Saturday to determine the runner-up, third, and fourth positions.

Topics:

ChessBangladesh Chess Federation
