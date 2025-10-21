Chess mourns US grandmaster dead at 29

The chess world has been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of prominent US grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky aged 29.

Governing body the International Chess Federation (FIDE) remembered Naroditsky, who was also a chess commentator and streamer, as someone "whose influence extended far beyond the chessboard".

Fellow grandmaster and world number two Hikaru Nakamura wrote on social media: "I'm devastated. This is a massive loss for the world of chess."

Charlotte Chess Center announced the death of California-born Naroditsky on Monday, saying: "Daniel was a talented chess player, commentator and educator, and a cherished member of the chess community."

It said he was "admired and respected by fans and players around the world".

It did not say how he died.

FIDE said that Naroditsky "played a pivotal role in popularizing chess content online, bridging the gap between professional and amateur chess".

"There are not many people in the world who manage to achieve so much before turning 30."

Naroditsky was ranked number one in his native United States when he was just nine years old, The New York Times said.