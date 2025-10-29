Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Women's Baseball Championship begins on Thursday

A total of twelve teams are participating in this year's competition

The jerseys of the participating teams were unveiled on Wednesday
Update : 29 Oct 2025, 06:06 PM

The 6th Women's Baseball Championship begins at Ria Gope Women's Sports Complex in the capital on Thursday.

A total of twelve teams from different districts and organizations across the country are participating in this year's competition, organized by Bangladesh Baseball-Softball Association (BBSA).

The games will be held in a single-elimination knockout format and the final match of the tournament is slated for November 1.

In this regard, BBSA organized a press conference at the conference room of Dhaka National Stadium on Wednesday to provide all the details of the meet.

BBSA's senior vice president Dr. Anupam Hossain, general secretary Talha Zubair, tournament committee's secretary and joint secretary Imam Hossain Sohag and the captains and players of the twelve participating teams were also present in the press conference.

Dr Anupam Hossain said, "This competition will play a very important role in the development of women's baseball, increasing women's sports participation, and forming a national women's team. We want the Bangladesh women's baseball team to represent the country in the international arena in the near future."

BBSA general secretary Talha Zubair said, "Women's baseball is now an emerging force in the sports arena of Bangladesh. Through this championship, we will further strengthen the national women's baseball team by selecting talented new players."

After the press conference, the jerseys of the participating teams were also unveiled in the presence of guests, officials and participating players.

Topics:

Bangladesh BaseballBaseball
