Bangladesh police women’s team crowned national baseball champions for the first time

The Bangladesh Police Women’s Baseball team made history by winning their first-ever national title, defeating the five-time unbeaten champions Bangladesh Ansar Women’s team by 11–02 runs in the grand final of the 6th National Women’s Baseball Championship 2025.

The thrilling final was held at the Ria Gop Women’s Sports Complex in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, followed by a colorful award and closing ceremony celebrating the new champions.

Earlier in the day, Joypurhat Baseball Club beat Dhaka District Team by 14–04 runs to secure third place. The highly competitive final began at 3pm, where both teams displayed impressive performances. With outstanding coordination between their pitchers and batters, the Police team dominated the game and sealed a historic win.

A colorful closing and prize distribution ceremony followed the final. The Secretary of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Mr. Abdun Naser Khan, attended as the chief guest and said, “The participation of women in sports across Bangladesh is increasing day by day, which is an encouraging sign for our sporting arena.”

Special guests included Professor Dr. Engineer Ayub Nabi Khan, Mohammad Aminul Ahsan, and Riyad Ahmed, who presented trophies, medals, and awards to the winners.

The event was presided over by Mr. Md. Afzalur Rahman, President of the Bangladesh Baseball-Softball Association (BBSA). He remarked, “This victory by the Police team marks a historic milestone for women’s baseball in Bangladesh. We aim to expand the sport further so that girls from all corners of the country can represent Bangladesh at the international level.”

A total of 12 teams from various districts, clubs, and service organizations participated in this year’s championship, receiving accommodation, meals, uniforms, and cash prizes as part of BBSA’s support.