South Asia Baseball & Softball Federation elects new leadership

The second general council meeting of the South Asia Baseball and Softball Federation (SABSF) was successfully held at The Grand Fourwings Convention Hotel, Bangkok, Thailand.

All positions of the South Asian Baseball Softball Federation were elected unopposed, and Syed Fakhar Ali Shah (Pakistan) was unanimously elected as the new president of the South Asia Baseball & Softball Federation, said a press release issued on Saturday.

During his address, President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah expressed heartfelt gratitude to all member nations, including Patron-in-Chief Fazil M Hussain, Senior Vice President Prof Dr Anupam Hossain, and all vice-presidents, secretaries, and council members for their confidence and continued support.

The newly elected body includes--

Patron-in-chief

Fazil M Hussain (Sri Lanka)

President

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah (Pakistan)

Senior vice-president

Prof Dr Anupam Hossain (Bangladesh)

Vice-presidents

Manoj Fernando (Sri Lanka)

Muhammad Abdul Wali (Afghanistan)

Pravin Anaokar (India)

Tehmina Asif (Pakistan)

Secretary general

Dipak Neupane (Nepal)

Joint secretary

Perwaiz Ahmed Sheikh (Pakistan)

Executive director

Rafique Chaudhry (Bangladesh)

Members-at-large

Md Afzalur Rahman (Bangladesh)

Sanjeevan Raj Gurung (Bhutan)

Theekshana Gammanpila (Sri Lanka)

Viveik (Nepal)

Harish Kumar (India)

Shah Manzar Farid (Pakistan)

Maldives Representative – To be announced later by Patron-in-Chief Fazil M Hussain

Treasurer

Syed Ali Shah (Pakistan)

Media director