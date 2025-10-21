Rafi rues hand-timing despite setting four national records in one day

Bangladesh Navy swimmer Samiul Islam Rafi continued his outstanding form at the Max Group 34th National Swimming, Diving, and Water Polo Competition, setting a remarkable four new national records in a single day at the National Swimming Complex in Mirpur.

Rafi, who had already broken one individual and one team record on the opening day, added four more on Tuesday. His first came in the 200-meter individual medley, where he broke his own record from last year by clocking 2 minutes 8.92 seconds, improving from 2 minutes 9.99 seconds.

He then set a new mark in the 50-meter butterfly, finishing in 25.15 seconds to break Mahmudunnabi Nahid’s 2022 record. In the 100-meter freestyle, he touched the wall in 52.42 seconds, surpassing Mahfizur Rahman’s long-standing 2013 record of 52.88 seconds. His final record came in the 200-meter backstroke, where he once again bettered his own previous best — 2 minutes 10.46 seconds, down from 2 minutes 10.87 seconds.

Rafi, who has been receiving advanced training in Thailand on a scholarship for the past two years, credited his success to improved coaching and facilities under a new Egyptian coach. “We’re learning a lot under the new coach. That’s why so many national records are being set this year,” he said, expressing optimism for even better performances ahead.

However, Rafi expressed disappointment that all the records were recorded through hand timing instead of electronic systems. “It’s not the electronic scoreboard that determines the time. Hand timing isn’t accepted internationally anymore,” he lamented. “Because of this, we often miss out on scholarship opportunities that require electronically verified timings.”

Alongside Rafi’s four records, three more national records were set on the second day. Romana Akhter of the Army broke two — in the 200-meter individual medley and 200-meter breaststroke, while Juthi Akhter of the Navy set a new record in the 200-meter backstroke.

After day two, Bangladesh Navy topped the medal table with 20 gold, 13 silver, and 7 bronze medals. Bangladesh Army followed with 5 gold, 11 silver, and 17 bronze, while BKSP stood third with 2 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals.