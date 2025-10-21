Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Rafi rues hand-timing despite setting four national records in one day

The Bangladesh Navy swimmer started the day by breaking his own 200m individual medley record

Update : 21 Oct 2025, 07:34 PM

Bangladesh Navy swimmer Samiul Islam Rafi continued his outstanding form at the Max Group 34th National Swimming, Diving, and Water Polo Competition, setting a remarkable four new national records in a single day at the National Swimming Complex in Mirpur.

Rafi, who had already broken one individual and one team record on the opening day, added four more on Tuesday. His first came in the 200-meter individual medley, where he broke his own record from last year by clocking 2 minutes 8.92 seconds, improving from 2 minutes 9.99 seconds.

He then set a new mark in the 50-meter butterfly, finishing in 25.15 seconds to break Mahmudunnabi Nahid’s 2022 record. In the 100-meter freestyle, he touched the wall in 52.42 seconds, surpassing Mahfizur Rahman’s long-standing 2013 record of 52.88 seconds. His final record came in the 200-meter backstroke, where he once again bettered his own previous best — 2 minutes 10.46 seconds, down from 2 minutes 10.87 seconds.

Rafi, who has been receiving advanced training in Thailand on a scholarship for the past two years, credited his success to improved coaching and facilities under a new Egyptian coach. “We’re learning a lot under the new coach. That’s why so many national records are being set this year,” he said, expressing optimism for even better performances ahead.

However, Rafi expressed disappointment that all the records were recorded through hand timing instead of electronic systems. “It’s not the electronic scoreboard that determines the time. Hand timing isn’t accepted internationally anymore,” he lamented. “Because of this, we often miss out on scholarship opportunities that require electronically verified timings.”

Alongside Rafi’s four records, three more national records were set on the second day. Romana Akhter of the Army broke two — in the 200-meter individual medley and 200-meter breaststroke, while Juthi Akhter of the Navy set a new record in the 200-meter backstroke.

After day two, Bangladesh Navy topped the medal table with 20 gold, 13 silver, and 7 bronze medals. Bangladesh Army followed with 5 gold, 11 silver, and 17 bronze, while BKSP stood third with 2 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals.

Topics:

Bangladesh NavySwimming
Read More

Five new national records on opening day of national swimming

Imranur becomes fastest man in 10.64s

Too much too young? Swimming's dilemma over 12-year old schoolgirl

Air Force clinch Victory Day Hockey title

Navy, Police emerge Victory Day Kabaddi champions

Navy beat Army to reach Victory Day kabaddi final

Latest News

So Nigar, yet so far

160 schools get playgrounds in Tangail

PRI: Weak BB autonomy fuels NPL, inflation and capital flight

Gono Odhikar Parisha holds meeting with IRI pre-election mission

Amir Khasru calls for full autonomy of Bangladesh Bank to address economic crisis

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x