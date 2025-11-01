ISPR: 21st National Long-Distance Swimming Competition 2025 held

The 21st National Long-Distance Swimming Competition 2025 was held on Saturday in the Dhaleshwari River in Munshiganj, organized by the Bangladesh Swimming Federation and sponsored by the Bangladesh Navy.

A total of 35 selected swimmers from across the country took part in the competition — 23 in the men’s category and 12 in the women’s category, said an Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) press release issued on Saturday.

The competition began at 9:30am from the Boktaboli Launch Terminal in Narayanganj and concluded at the Munshiganj Launch Terminal on the Dhaleshwari River. The men’s event covered a distance of approximately 10 kilometers, while the women’s event covered about 7 kilometers.

In the men’s category, Md Faisal Ahmed of the Bangladesh Army secured first place, followed by Palash Chowdhury of the Bangladesh Navy in second, Nurul Islam of the Bangladesh Army in third, Ashiqur Rahman of the Munshiganj District Sports Association in fourth, and Md Imran of Nikli Swimming Club in fifth.

In the women’s category, Sonia Akter Tumpa of the Bangladesh Navy clinched first place, Mukti Khatun of the Bangladesh Army came second, Rupa Khatun of the Bangladesh Navy finished third, Salma Khatun of the Bangladesh Army placed fourth, and Sadia Khatun of Gorai Swimming Club took fifth place.

The prize-giving and closing ceremonies were held at the Munshiganj Launch Terminal Memorial premises. Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, chief of Naval Staff and president of the Bangladesh Swimming Federation, attended as the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners.

Trophies, certificates, and cash awards were presented to the winners and participants.

Among others present were Rear Admiral Abdullah-Al-Maksus, commander of the Dhaka Naval Area; Commodore Arif Ahmed Mustafa, chairman of BIWTA; Fatema Tul Zannat, deputy commissioner of Munshiganj; and the additional superintendent of police of Munshiganj.

Also in attendance were members of the Executive Committee of the Bangladesh Swimming Federation, senior naval officers, district administration officials, and representatives of the District Sports Association.