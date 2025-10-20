Five new national records on opening day of national swimming

Five new national records were set on the opening day of the Max Group 34th National Swimming, Diving and Water Polo Competition held at National Swimming Complex in Mirpur on Monday.

Kazal Mia of Bangladesh Navy set the new national record in the men's 200m freestyle clocking 01:55.06 seconds erasing the old mark of 01:58.44 seconds set by Navy's Mahfizur Rahma in 2016.

Samiul Islam Rafi of Bangladesh Navy set the new national record in the men's 50m backstroke with a timing of 00:26.05 shaving off 0.74 seconds from his previous records last year.

Navy's Kajal Mia again set the new national record in the men's 200m butterfly event with timing of 02:05.95 seconds breaking his old national mark of 02:09.41 seconds last year.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Navy team comprising Samiul Islam Rafi, Mahmudunnobi Nahid, Noor Alam and Asif Reza set the new national record in the men's 100m freestyle relay with timing of 03:32.18 seconds eclipsing the previous record of 03:35.85 seconds.

Bangladesh Navy team comprising Maisha, Juthi Akter, Anny Akter and Sonia set the new national record in the women's 100m freestyle relay erasing the old mark of 04:25.83 seconds.

A total of ten swimming events and two diving events were held on the opening day, with Navy leading the medals tally with eight gold, five silver and six bronze medals.