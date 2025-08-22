Imranur becomes fastest man in 10.64s

Imranur Rahman won the men’s 100m sprint in the 17th National Summer Athletics Championship 2025 at the National Stadium in Dhaka Friday.

The England-based sprinter clocked 10.64 seconds to finish first.

Imranur is representing Bangladesh Navy in the competition.

Abdul Motaleb of Bangladesh Army finished second in 10.86s, while Mohammad Ismail secured third place with 10.88s.

Imranur did not participate in the last national athletics championship, held in February this year, where Ismail claimed the 100m title in his absence.

Since beginning to represent Bangladesh in 2022, Imranur has always clinched the top spot in the most prestigious 100m event at every domestic competition he has entered.

He brought Bangladesh its maiden glory in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship by winning the 60m gold medal in 2023.

His personal best in the 100m is 10.11s, recorded during an invitational tournament at Stratford Community Track in London in 2023.

Imranur also represented Bangladesh in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he clocked 10.73s in the 100m event.

In the women’s 100m event, Sumaiya Dewan of Bangladesh Navy became the fastest woman, clocking 12.19s.

Shirin Akter, the 16-time fastest woman of the country, offered strong competition, finishing second in 12.21s. She also represents the Navy.

Sharifa Khatun of Bangladesh Army secured third place in 12.41s.

Imranur also took part in the men’s 4x100m relay, where his Navy team, comprising Rakibul Hasan, Ismail, Umor Faruk, and Imranur, finished second behind the Army team of Tarek Rahman, Sakibul Islam, Afzal Kha, and Motaleb.

He will also compete in the men’s 200m sprint later in the meet.

Elsewhere, two national records were set on the opening day.

Army’s Abdul Alim set a new mark of 46.94m in the men’s discus throw, breaking Azharul Islam’s record of 44.98m set in 2010.

Jannat Begum of Army broke Jakia Akter’s record in women’s shot put, throwing 13.91m to surpass the previous record of 13.52m.

A total of 467 athletes from 43 organisations, including 331 men and 136 women, are taking part in the three-day meet.