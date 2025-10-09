No Jamal, Shomit, Fahamedul in starting XI as fans turn up in force in Dhaka

Bangladesh fielded their final XI for the home tie against Hong Kong on Thursday, leaving out Shamit Shome, Jamal Bhuiyan, and Fahamedul Islam.

Head coach Javier Cabrera made a total of five changes to the lineup from June’s match against Singapore.

Topu Barman also failed to recover in time to make the squad, while Mohammad Ridoy and Syed Shah Quazem Kirmane—both starters against Singapore—were also omitted from the latest eleven.

Up front, Rakib Hossain started alongside Foysal Ahmed Fahim, while Hamza Chowdhury partnered in midfield with Sohel Rana and Md Sohel Rana. Brothers Saad Uddin and Taj Uddin featured as full-backs, with Tariq Kazi and Shakil Topu forming the central defensive pair and Mitul Marma guarding the goal.

Spectators poured into the National Stadium after tickets sold out in just 24 minutes, creating a packed and electric atmosphere.

This is Bangladesh’s third match in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, described as a ‘do-or-die’ encounter for the home side following a draw against India away and a defeat to Singapore at home.