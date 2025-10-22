Rock legend James marries US-based Namia Amin, welcomes baby boy

Rock icon Nagar Baul James has tied the knot once again.

The bride is US-based Namia Amin, marking the celebrated musician’s third marriage.

James’s manager, Rubaiyat Thakur Robin, confirmed the news to Dhaka Tribune on behalf of the artist.

According to Robin, James and Namia first met in Los Angeles in 2023 during the musician’s US tour. Their acquaintance at the concert gradually developed into a close relationship that eventually led to marriage.

After completing his tour, James returned to Bangladesh, and shortly afterwards, Namia followed her heart and joined him. The couple married on June 12, 2024.

Since then, they have been living together at James’s residence in Banani, Dhaka. The couple recently received joyful news—on June 8, 2025, their son, Jibran Anam, was born at Huntington Hospital in New York at 3:35am local time.

Speaking about this new chapter in his life, James said: “By the infinite grace of Allah, I am doing well. As long as I live, I want to keep singing. I ask for everyone’s prayers—please keep me in your thoughts.”

Previously, James had been married to actress Rothi and later to Benazir, who now resides in the United States.

In 2014, James and his second wife, Benazir Sazzad, separated for professional reasons. Benazir decided to settle permanently in Dallas, Texas, with their only daughter, Jahan, while James chose to remain in Bangladesh and continue his musical career. Their separation was based on mutual understanding.

From his first marriage with Rothi, James has two children—a son, Danish, and a daughter, Jannat—both of whom have completed their university studies and are now engaged in their own professional lives.