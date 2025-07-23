James to donate US concert proceeds to Milestone plane crash victims

Rock superstar James is currently on tour in the US. James has expressed deep sorrow about the Milestone school tragedy. According to the organizers, a portions of the tour proceeds will go towards the families of the killed and injured in support.

On the organizer’s (Riverine Entertainment) Facebook page, they announced that a portion of the earnings will go towards the affected.

The post reads, “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the lives lost and the students affected by the tragic plane crash in Dhaka today. In this moment of sorrow, we stand with our community back home. As a gesture of compassion, a portion of the ticket sales from NAGARBAUL JAMES | LIVE IN PHILLY will go directly to support the students impacted by this tragedy. Let us come together, not just for music, but for healing, for unity, and for the future of those who need us most.”

James also posted on his Facebook page, expressing grief and prayed for the departed, “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic incident involving the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 jet into the premises of Milestone College in Uttara, Dhaka. On behalf of the Nagarbaul and all Members we express our heartfelt condolences for the precious lives lost—particularly the students whose futures were tragically cut short. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured students and their families during this incredibly difficult time. We also wish to express our sincere gratitude to the Bangladesh Army, Fire Service, and all emergency responders for their swift and courageous actions in managing the aftermath of this heartbreaking incident. May Almighty Allah grant eternal peace to the departed souls, full recovery to the injured, and strength to the bereaved families. We stand in solidarity with the students, teachers, and entire Milestone College community.”