Ali Azmat and James to share the stage in Dhaka for ‘Legends Live’

Dhaka’s music scene is gearing up for a landmark event as two of South Asia’s most celebrated rock icons come together for one explosive night. Ali Azmat, the powerhouse vocalist and guitarist of the legendary Pakistani rock band Junoon, will perform live in the capital alongside Bangladesh’s very own rock legend James of Nagar Baul fame.

Titled “Legends Live: Ali Azmat X James – Live in Dhaka”, the concert will take place on November 14 at the United Convention Center. The event is presented by ASSEN with State Media as the event partner.

Fans can expect an electrifying fusion of rock and Sufi influences as Azmat brings his signature sound to Dhaka, performing some of his most iconic hits. Sharing the spotlight, James — one of Bangladesh’s most influential rock voices — is set to deliver a performance that promises equal parts nostalgia and high-voltage energy.

The collaboration between these two legendary performers marks a rare cross-border musical moment, one that is expected to draw both long-time fans and a new generation of rock enthusiasts.

Event updates will be shared through ASSEN Communications and Get Set Rock’s official Facebook pages as anticipation continues to build for what many are calling a historic night for live music in Bangladesh.