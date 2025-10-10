Friday, October 10, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Ali Azmat and James to share the stage in Dhaka for ‘Legends Live’

The collaboration between these two legendary performers marks a rare cross-border musical moment

Photo: Courtesy
Update : 10 Oct 2025, 07:00 PM

Dhaka’s music scene is gearing up for a landmark event as two of South Asia’s most celebrated rock icons come together for one explosive night. Ali Azmat, the powerhouse vocalist and guitarist of the legendary Pakistani rock band Junoon, will perform live in the capital alongside Bangladesh’s very own rock legend James of Nagar Baul fame.

Titled “Legends Live: Ali Azmat X James – Live in Dhaka”, the concert will take place on November 14 at the United Convention Center. The event is presented by ASSEN with State Media as the event partner.

Fans can expect an electrifying fusion of rock and Sufi influences as Azmat brings his signature sound to Dhaka, performing some of his most iconic hits. Sharing the spotlight, James — one of Bangladesh’s most influential rock voices — is set to deliver a performance that promises equal parts nostalgia and high-voltage energy.

The collaboration between these two legendary performers marks a rare cross-border musical moment, one that is expected to draw both long-time fans and a new generation of rock enthusiasts.

Event updates will be shared through ASSEN Communications and Get Set Rock’s official Facebook pages as anticipation continues to build for what many are calling a historic night for live music in Bangladesh.

Topics:

JamesNagar Baul
Read More

James to donate US concert proceeds to Milestone plane crash victims

‘Shadhinota concert’ postponed

BNP to organize concert on Victory Day at Manik Mia Avenue

James: A rockstar’s journey through time and tune

Rain delays Coke Studio Bangla concert

Fans, co-artists shower rockstar James with love on 57th birthday

Latest News

DU Fine Arts Faculty postpones Sharot Utsab

North Korea parade: Is Kim Jong Un stronger than ever?

India set to reopen embassy in Afghanistan

UN environment chief: Plastic pollution treaty not dead in the water

Why Japan's coalition collapsed, and what next

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x