Jal to perform at ‘Sound of Soul’ concert in Dhaka

Renowned Pakistani band Jal is coming back to Dhaka to mesmerize fans with their soulful tunes.

The “Sound of Soul” concert is set to light up Swadesh Arena near 300 Feet Road on November 28, promising an evening of music, energy, and memories.

Joining Jal on stage will be Bangladesh’s rock legends Warfaze and the current-generation favorite Level Five, ensuring the concert delivers a perfect mix of soulful melodies and electrifying rock vibes.

Organizers are billing it as the season’s biggest and most musically thrilling open-air concert, where fans can soak in Jal’s heartfelt performances alongside the powerhouse rock of Warfaze and Level Five.

Stage-Co, the event organizer, guaranteed a spectacular musical extravaganza that fans will nott want to miss.

Tickets for the concert are available now at getsetrock.com/buy-ticket/sound-of-soul-2km.

Jal has performed multiple times on Dhaka’s stages before, but this highly anticipated return promises to be bigger and bolder than ever.