Warfaze to perform in Canada celebrating 40 years

Wazefaze is going on tour in Canada. This event will feature month-long performances by Warfaze. The tour will run from September 6 to October 6, 2025. Warfaze will bring their incredible music to 10 major Canadian cities, entertaining diverse audiences across the country.

MNC Entertainment is also organizing the "First Bangladesh Youth Festival" this year. As part of this festival, "Warfaze Live in Toronto" will take place on September 26, 2025.

This special cultural event is an opportunity for fans to see such a prominent Bangladeshi rock band live on stage in Canada.

Sheikh Monirul Alam Tipu, founding member, drummer, and band leader of Warfaze, shared, "It fills me with a unique sense of joy that Warfaze has completed 40 years of its journey. Maintaining popularity and covering such a long journey was not easy at all. Initially, we truly struggled to establish band music. However, with unique melodies and arrangements, Bangladeshi bands gradually made a place in the hearts of listeners. Warfaze is one of the few bands that has been able to continue for four decades. We are grateful to all our fans, listeners, and the band's past and present members and their families, whose love and support have inspired us to come this far."

Warfaze was formed in Dhaka in 1984 and remains one of the most popular bands of the country.