Wankhede takes Aryan to court over ‘Ba****ds of Bollywood’

The 2021 cruise drug case that led to Aryan Khan’s arrest has returned to headlines with Netflix’s The Ba****ds of Bollywood.

Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, who led the investigation, has filed a defamation suit against Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan, alleging the series mocks him through a lookalike character who crashes a Bollywood party asking, “Who’s doing drugs?”

Wankhede has approached the Delhi High Court seeking a permanent injunction against the show’s promotion.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court has questioned the maintainability of the case in its current form, citing a lack of clear jurisdiction ties to Delhi.

The court has allowed amendments to his plaint to rectify jurisdiction issues, while major defendants like Red Chillies, Netflix, Meta and others remain on notice.

Wankhede’s legal complaint outlined four serious allegations.

First, he claims the series insults India’s national emblem, citing a scene where a character allegedly makes an obscene gesture toward the “Satyamev Jayate” symbol—an act he says violates the 1971 Emblem Act.

Second, Wankhede argues that the show defames the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other anti-drug agencies by portraying them in a negative light, despite their ongoing efforts to combat drug abuse.

Third, he warns that the series could influence an ongoing legal matter, as Aryan Khan’s original drug case remains under judicial review in a special court.

Lastly, Wankhede objects to the depiction of banned content, pointing to scenes involving smoking, drinking, and vaping, which he believes breach content regulations and promote harmful behavior.

Wankhede has also declared that if he wins Rs2 crore in damages, he will donate the amount to Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital.

The controversy has sparked fresh debate over artistic freedom, legal boundaries, and the lingering shadow of Aryan Khan’s arrest.

With both sides digging in, the courtroom drama may rival the series itself.