Friday, October 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Netflix turns American royalty into high drama

While no release date has been set, Kennedy is already one of Netflix’s most anticipated prestige dramas

Photo: Collected
Update : 24 Oct 2025, 06:21 PM

Netflix is diving into one of America’s most storied families with Kennedy, a new limited series inspired by Fredrik Logevall’s acclaimed biography JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century.

Michael Fassbender will star as Joe Kennedy Sr, the ambitious patriarch whose family’s triumphs and tragedies became legend. The eight-episode drama will trace the Kennedys’ rise from the 1930s — spotlighting young Jack Kennedy’s struggle to emerge from his brother’s shadow — long before the White House years.

Showrunner Sam Shaw describes the project as “somewhere between Shakespeare and The Bold and the Beautiful,” promising to reveal the human ambition and burden behind the myth.

While no release date has been set, Kennedy is already one of Netflix’s most anticipated prestige dramas — a saga of power, politics, and fate that shaped modern America.

Topics:

Netflix
Read More

Netflix shares sink as quarterly profit misses mark

Bridgerton Season 4 set to premiere in 2026, Benedict’s romance takes center stage

Guinness brothers at war — on screen, not in history

Wankhede takes Aryan to court over ‘Ba****ds of Bollywood’

5 shows or movies to binge-watch this weekend

The Ba***ds of Bollywood set to stream on Netflix on Thursday

Latest News

31 arrested during joint operation in Mohammadpur Geneva Camp

Police halt job-seeking graduates with disabilities’ march towards Jamuna

Bangladesh go down 3-0 to Thailand in 1st friendly

Analysts: India can switch from Russian crude, but at a cost

Diabate, Morsalin net brace as Abahani make winning start in Fed Cup

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x