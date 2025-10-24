Netflix turns American royalty into high drama

Netflix is diving into one of America’s most storied families with Kennedy, a new limited series inspired by Fredrik Logevall’s acclaimed biography JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century.

Michael Fassbender will star as Joe Kennedy Sr, the ambitious patriarch whose family’s triumphs and tragedies became legend. The eight-episode drama will trace the Kennedys’ rise from the 1930s — spotlighting young Jack Kennedy’s struggle to emerge from his brother’s shadow — long before the White House years.

Showrunner Sam Shaw describes the project as “somewhere between Shakespeare and The Bold and the Beautiful,” promising to reveal the human ambition and burden behind the myth.

While no release date has been set, Kennedy is already one of Netflix’s most anticipated prestige dramas — a saga of power, politics, and fate that shaped modern America.