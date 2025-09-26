Guinness brothers at war — on screen, not in history

The Netflix series House of Guinness dramatizes the legacy of Sir Benjamin Lee Guinness, grandson of Arthur Guinness—the man behind the iconic beer and the legendary 9,000-year lease on Dublin’s St James’s Gate Brewery.

While the show accurately portrays Benjamin’s rise to power and his four children, it takes creative liberty with his will. In the series, Benjamin threatens to cut off sons Arthur and Edward if they refuse to run the brewery.

In reality, as reported by Illustrated London News, Benjamin’s will offered a buyout clause: if one son declined, the other could pay £30,000 plus half the stock value to take full control.

Fact meets fiction in this boozy family saga—where legacy, loyalty, and a pint of drama collide.