Bridgerton Season 4 set to premiere in 2026, Benedict’s romance takes center stage

Netflix has officially announced the release date for Bridgerton Season 4, revealing the news with a new teaser trailer. Fans will not have to wait much longer for the next chapter of the hit series.

The upcoming season will finally focus on Benedict Bridgerton’s romantic journey, following the successful story of Penelope and Colin in the previous season.

The first part of Season 4 will debut on January 29, 2026, with the second part set for release on February 26, 2026. This split-release model has become a popular strategy for Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, filming for the season concluded earlier this year, and the production is now in post-production, keeping the 2026 release date on track.

The new season adapts Julia Quinn’s third novel, An Offer From a Gentleman, centering on Benedict’s romance with Sophie Beckett, a maid who captures his heart at a masquerade ball.

Several new cast members will join the series, including Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun and Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek. This storyline is considered the most grounded in the series so far, addressing class differences and a love that defies social norms while maintaining the show’s signature blend of romance and high-society drama.

Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict, has promised a compelling narrative with many twists that make the central romance particularly engaging. The season aims to balance new characters with returning fan favorites.

The confirmed Bridgerton Season 4 release dates set the stage for another sweeping romance. Benedict’s long-awaited story will finally unfold, promising more lavish balls and heartfelt drama in early 2026.