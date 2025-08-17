The path of a passionate and committed artist

The remarkable career of Monirul Islam stands as one of the most significant influences in the realm of twentieth-century Bangladeshi art. His unique stylistic innovations and technical prowess have fundamentally transformed the understanding of abstract art, leaving a lasting impact on the artistic endeavors of subsequent generations of younger painters in the country. His extensive body of work includes printmaking techniques such as etchings, linocuts, lithographs, and aquatints, as well as painting, watercolour, drawing, mixed media, collage, and more. It is an undeniable fact that he has introduced a novel language and technique for printmaking within our country. He has delved into various facets of the medium, resulting in a refreshing perspective shaped by his adept hands. As a dedicated printmaker, his significant contributions will ensure his immortality in our sub-continent.

Monir currently allocates his time between two cities—Dhaka and Madrid—where he distinctly establishes his presence in both locations. A dedicated workaholic with a captivating personality, Monir consistently produces unconventional works with remarkable flair. Through the invention of innovative compositions, forms, and techniques, as well as the exploration of diverse themes, he has secured a prominent status in the artistic landscape of both countries. Over his vibrant sixty-year journey in the art world, Monir has cultivated a distinctive style, recognized as "Monir's School" in Spain.

Establishing a ground or backdrop holds significant importance for him. For Monir, his paintings resemble a barren landscape where he diligently cultivates to yield fruitful results. He even carefully monitors the weather conditions in both cities, which greatly influences his choice of materials, papers, and canvas. Additionally, he considers various weather factors—such as moisture, humidity, and air density—when selecting his materials. Monir possesses a strong affinity for utilizing flawed and commonplace papers. These papers enable him to explore a variety of forms, lines, and textures, facilitating a rediscovery of his creative potential. The rough texture and uneven surface of the materials provide him with advantages in rendering his envisioned images. Often, the paper inspires him to create something remarkable that he had not previously envisioned. His artworks sometimes depict open spaces, the interplay of colors and forms, symbolic expressions, surreal imagery, geometric lines with a blurred composition, pure forms, and much more. His connection with geometric abstraction has established him as one of the leading figures in abstract painting within our nation. Some of his pieces showcase a combination of scribbles and precise compositions, conveying themes of fantasy, yearning, and melancholy.

Monir's canvases feature a variety of shapes and amorphous forms, some of which are vague while others are clearly defined, expressing themes of romance, longing, and sadness. The artist has created numerous collages by utilizing newspapers of various sizes, which he adhered to the canvas as part of his ongoing experimentation. Subsequently, he has enhanced these collages with acrylics, oils, hand colors, pencils, and other mediums to depict a range of surrealistic and symbolic imagery, incorporating elements of surprise, confusion, unexpected juxtapositions, and indistinct forms.

Monir's collages are crafted with great precision, offering viewers a fresh perspective on visual experience. He demonstrates remarkable accuracy and equilibrium in his application of acrylic hues and lines. Acrylic paint affords greater flexibility and creative liberty compared to other mediums. He has explored various techniques and materials, achieving a harmonious integration on paper or canvas. At times, it appears that he possesses a heightened awareness of space and form. These forms impart a reflective quality to his creations. Currently, in his artwork, forms intentionally align with colors, spaces, and compositions, reflecting a thoughtful prefiguration.

Monir symbolically represents nature and its enigmatic stages through his individual perspective, experiences, and thought processes. The abstraction evident in his works arises organically, as he has developed a distinctive language for his personal expression. His collages serve as narratives of his inner emotions and keen observations of his surroundings, life, and memories. The way he manipulates forms, combines scattered drawings, and employs refined brush strokes results in a language that is both instinctive and crafted. His color palette oscillates between soft and vibrant, while his strokes vary from rough to precise, creating a visual landscape filled with joy and ecstasy.

Throughout the years, Monir has extensively worked with (as mediums) magazines, catalogues, books, and papers, specifically those which is used in sweet boxes and corrugated board sourced from Old Dhaka. This choice of medium allows him to achieve a dramatic effect, express his desired illusions and fantasies, and discover new images that he does not consciously create. After relocating to Spain, Monir began to utilize paper, which he perceives as an enigmatic medium. It allows him to present the complexities of life to viewers from a unique perspective. He fabricates his own paper, as it imparts an indescribable quality that has greatly inspired him. The artist consistently believes that the textured, worn paper motivates him more than pristine white paper.

Monir specializes in delicate lines and the equilibrium between spatial usage and composition. The utilization of space is a crucial element in his artwork, and he enjoys experimenting with unconventional forms and shapes, transforming them into remarkable tangible expressions. As a nature enthusiast, Monir endeavors to capture the colors and harmony found in his environment through his creations. The space present in his works is closely connected to the perspective of the themes he explores. In his compositions, the artist incorporates doodles, sharp lines, dots, small motifs, and numerous symbols.

Monir is consistently motivated to seek out new experiences. This pursuit alleviates monotony for him, and he holds the belief that art can be enhanced by utilizing diverse mediums. Each medium possesses unique characteristics that reveal distinct light, tone, and spatial qualities. In his quest for experimentation and the creation of innovative displays, Monir has incorporated oxide colors, smoked black, various soil types, coffee, marble dust, brick dust, burnt ground rice, acramin, and natural pigments. The artist employs a special adhesive that effectively binds these materials. A notable aspect of his artwork is the application of paper onto canvas in several pieces. Subsequently, he has elaborated on these with acrylics, oils, hand colors, pencils, and other mediums to depict a range of surrealistic and symbolic imagery, characterized by elements of surprise, confusion, unexpected juxtapositions, and ambiguous forms.

As a proficient watercolourist, Monir has consistently engaged in watercolour, which predominantly emphasizes the clear hues and washes. In the late 1960s, Monir distinguished himself as a talented watercolourist, focusing primarily on the depiction of life both on land and in water. In 1969, at the young age of 27, he received a scholarship to study in Spain. Throughout his nine-month tenure there, the artist dedicated himself to creating murals and frescos, earning an accolade from the Spanish government. This achievement enabled him to extend his stay in Madrid for an additional year. During this time, he immersed himself in the study of Goya's artworks, striving to grasp the importance of light, color, and composition. Prior to his relocation to Spain, he completed several graphic works in Dhaka to familiarize himself with the technique. Spain captivated him with the alluring realm of etching, into which he subsequently invested his artistic abilities, gradually moving away from his impressionistic inclinations to focus on various contemporary themes. This marked a pivotal moment in his artistic journey.

Monir embodies both a workaholic nature and a scholarly approach. Throughout the years, he has persistently engaged in experimentation. He offers a detailed explanation of his forms and compositions, which imbue his paintings with fresh significance. Each of his new exhibitions presents a unique perspective. The artist is consistently motivated to discover something innovative. This pursuit alleviates monotony for him, and he holds the belief that art can be enhanced through experimentation.

The writer is an art critic and cultural curator.