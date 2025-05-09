Shilpakala celebrates Tagore's 164th birthday

A 3-day program is being organized by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, in collaboration with Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and under the management of the Kushtia District Administration, to mark the 164th birthday poet Rabindranath Tagore is starting tomorrow.

This year, the theme for celebrating the birth anniversary of world poet Rabindranath Tagore has been set as 'Rabindranath and Bangladesh'. The program will be organized on 08, 09, 10 May 2025 at Rabindra Kuthibari in Shilaidaha, Kushtia.

The program will be attended by the Advisor to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Mostafa Sarwar Farooqui, as the chief guest at 9:30 am tomorrow. The Secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Md. Mofidur Rahman, will preside. The Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Md. Farhad Siddique, will deliver the welcome speech and Professor Mansur Musa will deliver the commemorative speech. The Vice Chancellor of Islamic University, Bangladesh, Kushtia, Dr. Naqib Mohammad Nasrullah, will deliver the special guest speech. The Deputy Commissioner of Kushtia, Md. Taufiqur Rahman, will express his vote of thanks at the program.

After the discussion session, the dancers of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy will perform the ensemble dance ‘Akash Bhara Surja tara’ at the beginning of the cultural program under the management of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. The songs ‘Ananda Dhara Bahiche Bhubane’ and ‘Bhalobese Sakhi’ will be performed by Suma Rani Roy. Then, the solo song ‘Ami Kothay Pabo Tare’ will be performed by Bulbul Islam. Suma Rani Roy will once again perform the solo song ‘Gharete Bhromor Elo Gunguniye’ and Bulbul Islam will perform ‘Tumi Kemon Kore Gaan’. Then Suma Rani Roy and Bulbul Islam will perform the duet song ‘bishwasathe joge jethay’. Finally, the dancers of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy will perform the ensemble dance ‘oi mahamanab ase.

On Friday, May 9, 2025, at 6:30 pm, a program titled ‘jagate anandajagge amaar nimantran’ will be held at the National Theatre Auditorium on the occasion of the 164th birth anniversary of the world poet Rabindranath Tagore, organized by the Music, Dance and Recitation Department of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. The program will be presided over by Mohammad Wares Hossain, Secretary and Acting Director General of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. Mehzabeen Rahman, Director of the Music, Dance and Recitation Department of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, will deliver the welcome speech.

At the beginning of the cultural phase, the dance group 'Bhabna' will perform the all-female dance 'Jagte Ananda Yajne', directed by Samina Hossain. The ensemble song 'Hey Nutan' will be performed by the vocalists and young vocalists of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. The song 'Bhalobese Sakhi Nibhrite Jatne' will be performed by Radia Lagna. Then the ensemble songs 'Amra Notun Yaubaner Dut' and 'Ananda Dhara Bahiche Bhubane' will be performed by the vocalists and young vocalists of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. The dancers of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy will perform the ensemble dance 'Amar Mukti Aloy Aloy'. Then the vocalists and young vocalists of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy will perform the ensemble song 'Ore Ore Ore Amar'. The song 'Vishwabinah Robe' will be performed by Ashraf Mahmud.

Dance group 'Bhabna' will perform the ensemble dance 'Dhaay Jaan Mor' under the direction of Samina Hossain. The solo song 'Gharete Bhramar Elo' will be performed by Sanchita Rakhi. Dancers of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy will perform the dance along with the song 'Akash Bhara Surya Tara'. Then, the ensemble song 'Aaj Dakhin Duar Khola' will be performed by vocalists and new vocalists of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and the ensemble dance 'Bipul Tarang' will be performed by dance group 'Bhabna', dance directed by Samina Hossain. The solo song 'Tumi Kemen Kore Gaan Karo' will be performed by Saima Sharmin Ima and the song 'Matha Nat Kore' will be performed by Ahmed Shakil Hasmi. Vocalists and emerging vocalists of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy will perform the ensemble song ‘Bishwa Sathe Yog’ and dancers of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy will perform the ensemble dance ‘Oi Mahamanab Ase’.

In addition, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy will organize programs on the 164th birth anniversary of world poet Rabindranath Tagore in 7 categories on May 9, 2025.

The programs will be open to all.