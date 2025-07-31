‘Bidrupe Bidroho’ showcases satire as a tool of resistance

On the first anniversary of the historic 36-day mass uprising in July 2024, Alliance Française de Dhaka and Earki proudly present ‘Bidrupe Bidroho’ (The Power of Satire)—a six-day public exhibition showcasing the role of satire as a tool of resistance against authoritarianism.

In the bloodstained days of July 2024, satire emerged as one of the boldest forms of protest. As citizens took to the streets demanding justice and democracy, they also turned to cartoons, memes, graffiti, videos, protest songs, and poetry—infusing political dissent with creative force. Through humor, irony, and fearless critique, satire became a rallying cry against oppression.

‘Bidrupe Bidroho’ brings together these powerful satirical expressions—capturing the spirit of defiance that animated the uprising. The exhibition will feature:

A curated archive of satirical artwork, social media content, and street visuals

Protest songs and poetry readings

Video installations

Live performances, including the provocative stage act Drama Queen (Naatok Kom Koro Piyo)

Interactive sessions and participatory activities

“Satire has always been a weapon of the marginalized—a way to laugh at power and expose its absurdities,” said a spokesperson from Earki. “This exhibition is a tribute to those who spoke truth to power with courage and wit, even in the darkest times.”

The event is open to the public and aims to serve as both a commemoration and a conversation—on memory, resistance, and the enduring role of satire in political life.

The exhibition will take place from July 31 to August 5 at La Gallerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka, Dhanmondi, from 3-8pm daily.