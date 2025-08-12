‘Troubling Rain’ a beautiful story of Dhaka’s monsoon season

Alliance Française de Dhaka is going to host “Troubling Rain”, a compelling solo photography exhibition by acclaimed photographer and educator Abir Abdullah. The exhibition opens with an inauguration on August 14 at 6 pm at La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka, Dhanmondi.

In this evocative visual narrative, Abir Abdullah captures the duality of Dhaka’s monsoon season—celebrated in Bengali literature for its beauty and romance, yet fraught with disruption and hardship. Through two decades of dedication, he reveals the untold stories of resilience woven into the everyday experiences of the city’s inhabitants. From flooded streets and umbrellas turned inside out to the fragility of urban infrastructure under a relentless downpour, each image is both an intimate snapshot and a broader testament to human endurance in one of the world’s most densely populated megacities.

Abir Abdullah serves as the Photography Workshop Coordinator at Alliance Française de Dhaka. His photographic journey began with foundational studies at the Bangladesh Photographic Institute and advanced training in photojournalism at Pathshala. His fruitful career includes global workshops, documentary projects, and teaching endeavors. Abir’s work has earned prestigious accolades including the Mother Jones International Fund for Documentary Photography and the Alexia Foundation professional grant. His photographs have been featured in prominent publications such as The New York Times, Asiaweek, and TIME, and exhibited internationally in cities like London, Amsterdam, San Francisco, Perpignan, Quebec, and Sharjah.

The event will last from August 14 to August 23, Monday to Saturday from 3 PM to 6 Pm at La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka.