Liton Kar's ‘She, the Universe: The Infinity Within Her’ opens

In She, the Universe – The Infinity Within Her, Liton Kar invites viewers into a deeply introspective and poetic exploration of femininity, memory, and metaphysical presence. Through 25 large-scale oil paintings — the artist portrays women not merely as figures, but as expansive, elemental forces rooted in nature, dreams, and ancestral memory.

Liton’s compositions evoke both surrealism and grounded intimacy, blurring the line between reality and imagination. The works reflect his long-standing engagement with storytelling, theater, and socio-cultural activism, imbuing each canvas with symbolic richness and narrative depth. His feminine subjects radiate resilience, grace, and cosmic energy—serving as both personal icons and universal archetypes.

Liton Kar, born in 1974 in Chittagong, is a Bangladeshi visual artist with over 30 years of experience. He studied at the Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Chittagong and has been active in socio-cultural and community-based art. His work is influenced by theater, heritage, and storytelling. In 1996, he founded creative agencies 'Shade and Italic', working in film, design, and media. His short film 'ICU (I See You)' won international awards in 2022. Liton continues to blend painting and cinema in his artistic practice.

The exhibition will be inaugurated on Friday, July 18 at 6:00 pm at La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka.

As a special highlight of the exhibition, ICU (I See You)—Liton Kar’s internationally acclaimed short film—will be screened exclusively at 5:30 PM on both the opening and closing days. In addition, the band Post Office Society will perform live on Saturday, July 19 at 7:00 PM as part of the exhibition’s cultural program, blending music and visual art to create a multisensory experience for the audience.

After the opening ceremony, the exhibition will be open to all till Saturday, July 26. Monday to Friday from 3 to 9pm.