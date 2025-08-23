Busan Int’l Film Festival announces "July Memorial Prize"

The Busan International Film Festival is set to take place from September 17 to 26. It will be the 30th edition of the festival, the organizers have announced a new international award titled the "July Memorial Prize".

This prize was created to commemorate the July upraising and was introduced under the Ministry of culture. One film from the Vision Asia competition especially the works that highlight themes of social justice, freedom of speech and expression, civil rights, and struggles against inequality.

This award will be given to the filmmakers on the closing day.