Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

'Sand City' selected for Busan International Film Festival

The film previously premiered at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival and won the Proxima Grand Prix.

Update : 27 Aug 2025, 08:39 PM

‘Sand City’ directed by Mahde Hasan has officially been selected for the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in the section: A Window on Asian Cinema. This section experience the diverse styles and visions of Asian cinema through masterful works from acclaimed auteurs and emerging talents, capturing the spirit of contemporary Asian filmmaking.

The film previously premiered at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival and won the Proxima Grand Prix.

‘Sand City’ tells the story of a glass factory worker and a girl, and how their lives are conneted with sand. The two main roles are played by Victoria Chakma and Mostafa Monwar. The two characters are connected to each other through sand. Victoria hauls off sand for her cat’s litter while Hasan works at a glass plant.

The cinematography was done by Mathieu Giombini head of cinematography at La Fémis.

The Busan International Film Festival will take place from September 17-26.

Topics:

Film FestivalBusanBangladeshi film
Read More

‘A House Named Shahana’ coming to theatres in September

Busan Int’l Film Festival announces "July Memorial Prize"

Mahde Hasan’s ‘Sand City” wins big at KVIFF

‘Anyadin...’ releasing in July

‘Waiting For Cinema’, ‘Silence In Chaos’ win big at the 4th BSDFF

Mahde Hasan's ‘Sand City’ to premiere at KVIFF

Latest News

Bottola celebrates 17th anniversary and Mustafa Monwar Jayanti

Buet VC condemns police baton-charge on protesting students

ACC finds illegal assets worth Taka 3.36C with ex-minister Abdur Razzaque, wife and son

8 policemen injured in clash with students near CA's office

CEC to meet US Embassy officials Thursday

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x