'Sand City' selected for Busan International Film Festival

‘Sand City’ directed by Mahde Hasan has officially been selected for the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in the section: A Window on Asian Cinema. This section experience the diverse styles and visions of Asian cinema through masterful works from acclaimed auteurs and emerging talents, capturing the spirit of contemporary Asian filmmaking.

The film previously premiered at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival and won the Proxima Grand Prix.

‘Sand City’ tells the story of a glass factory worker and a girl, and how their lives are conneted with sand. The two main roles are played by Victoria Chakma and Mostafa Monwar. The two characters are connected to each other through sand. Victoria hauls off sand for her cat’s litter while Hasan works at a glass plant.

The cinematography was done by Mathieu Giombini head of cinematography at La Fémis.

The Busan International Film Festival will take place from September 17-26.