Teaser of Touqir Islam's film ‘Delupi’ released

Delupi marks the director’s big-screen debut

Update : 18 Oct 2025, 11:11 AM

The teaser of ‘Delupi’, the upcoming film by acclaimed OTT director Mohammad Touqir Islam known for hit web series ‘Shaaticup’ and ‘Sinpaat’, has officially been released. The 27-second teaser premiered on Friday afternoon, offering a glimpse into the intriguing storyline.

Set against the backdrop of a serene village road lined with trees, the teaser opens with a young man, Partha, running hurriedly.

The teaser follows the recent official announcement of the film’s title last week, marking the next step in the promotional rollout.

With ‘Delupi’, director Mohammad Touqir Islam makes his much-anticipated debut on the big screen. His previous works, ‘Shaaticup’ (2022), a Rajshahi-based story that won both critical and audience acclaim, and ‘Sinpaat’ (2024), which further established his storytelling capability, have set high expectations for his cinematic venture.

‘Delupi’ is expected to hit the theatres soon, according to the director. The film is produced by Footprint Film Production.

 

 

Topics:

Bangladeshi film
