‘A House Named Shahana’ coming to theatres in September

‘A House Named Shahana’ is coming to theatres across the country. Produced by Kamala Collective and Goopy Bagha Productions Limited, the film is directed by Leesa Gazi.

Gazi said, "I am overwhelmed and deeply grateful to have the opportunity to bring my first full-length story film “Barir Naam Shahana” to the audience. The story of 'Barir Naam Shahana' is a reflection of real events where, going beyond the simple definition of good and evil, I have told the story of an ordinary woman in our very familiar world."

The director also said, ‘“Barir Naam Shahana' is not a depressing film, but rather a celebration of life. Our only request is that the audience come and watch the film with their families and friends. We are eagerly counting the days to hear their verdict."

The film has previously been screened in London, Chicago, Melbourne, Birmingham, Rome, Mumbai and so on.

Inspired by true events, the film explores the survival of a determined woman against the backdrop of a conservative Bangladeshi town in the 1990s. The film’s main character, Deepa, does not want her family or society to control her life after a divorce. Despite growing up in a conservative city, Deepa completely rejects the narrow-mindedness of society and wants to live her own life.

Most of the film was shot Bangladesh. Some parts were shot in a small town in the UK. The film was made with on-location sound without dubbing.

Aanon Siddiqua plays Deepa in the film. Apart from her, Jayanta Chattorpadhyay, Lutfar Rahman George, Iresh Zaker, Kazi Ruma, Kamrunnahar Munni, also play pivotal roles. Aanon Siddiqua has jointly written the screenplay of the movie with Leesa Gazi.