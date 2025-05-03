5 short films by 5 young filmmakers streaming now

The country's popular OTT platform Chorki has taken a new initiative to encourage new and young filmmakers. 5 short films have been selected to screen.

The 5 short films are 'In the sky' produced by Ahsan Shoron, 'Subroto Sengupta' directed by Abir Ferdous Mukhar, 'The Sky Gets Gloomy at Night' by Mahmudul Hasan Adnan, ‘Revival' produced by Mahmud Hasan and 'the home in sound’ directed by Fuaduzzaman Fuad.

For some time now, Chorki has been planning to create opportunities for new and young filmmakers. The platform's CEO, Redoan Rony, said, "Usually, it is seen that short films made by young people are focused on film festivals or have to be shown to a specific audience. After that, there is no way to show or watch them. Chorki's initiative is to create that opportunity."

Chorki's Lead Business and Growth Faisal Rahman confirmed that this effort will continue with young producers and artists. He said, "In addition to encouraging the youth and recognizing their work, we want to create new audiences."

Chorki's Creative Producer Al-Amin Hasan Nirjhar said that they have selected 5 short films with different stories and production styles from many short films. The teasers of the short films have already been released online. Viewers expressed their appreciation and good wishes in the comments section.

The short film ‘in the sky’ is a dramatic-comedy. The story is about a young man named Nuruddin's dream of going to the sky. Its director Ahsan Samran said, 'My film Akashe (In The Sky) has been released on Chorki, I have no happier news than this. I respect this initiative of Chorki. It will inspire many new filmmakers like me to do great work.'

The short film 'Subrata Sengupta' is based on the screenplay of the late filmmaker Tarek Masud. Director Abir Ferdous Mukhar said, 'I was fortunate to work at the Tarek Masud Memorial Trust for a few days. That's where I first came across this screenplay. We started this work with the permission of Catherine Masud. We have added our own ideas while maintaining the atmosphere of the original script.' This short film gradually reveals how various factors such as family, society, love, religion, and politics influenced Subrata Sengupta's life in the late nineties.

'The Sky Gets Gloomy at Night' is a short drama . Its director Mahmudul Hasan Adnan said, "After almost three years of making, my work 'The Sky Gloomy at Night' is going to reach everyone through Chorki. Which is a moment of great joy for me. I hope that the release of my film will lead me to the next film."

Due to unwanted mistakes and betrayals, a cruel reality descends on Beaver's personal, family and social life. From there, ‘Eevival' is made about the story of starting over. Its director Mahmud Hasan said, 'I feel quite confident in giving Chorki the responsibility of showing the face of my first child in front of the audience.'

The story of 'The Home in Sound' is built on the difficult struggle between friendship and dreams and reality. Its director Fuad said, "Our journey is mainly in the coastal region where we wanted to say, the sea that saves our lives, the sea that consumes our lives. Our film was released on Chorki and I think Chorki is going to start a new journey for short films in Bangladesh."