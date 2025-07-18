'Deyaler Desh' now available to stream

The movie 'Deyaler Desh' is one of the movies that took the audience through a different experience last year (2024). The audience highly praised the performances of the two central characters of the movie, Shabnam Bubly and Sariful Razz. The movie was directed by Mishuk Moni.

The movie is streaming Chorki from July 17. The trailer of the movie was released on Chorki's verified Facebook page on the evening of July 15. The release information has been confirmed there. The caption reads, 'A wall of death standing like an eternity between life and relationships.'

'Deyaler Desh' is a mystery and romance genre movie. Shariful Raj plays the role of Nahar, Bubli plays the role of Boishakh. The story of the movie is based on their different love story. This love is truly different, which in the movie starts from the hospital morgue. Shahadat Hossain, Zinat Shanu Swagata, Azizul Hakim, Saberi Alam, Shampaty Mashuq, AK Azad Setu, Deepak Suman play different roles in the movie.

In an immediate reaction to the release of 'Deyaler Desh' on Chorki, Mishuk Moni said, "I think the audience of the movie 'Deyaler Desh' and the audience of Chorki have similarities. Since the release of the movie, many people have expressed interest in watching 'Deyaler Desh' every day through various media. Although it is being released on OTT a little late, it is good to think that the movie will spread to a larger audience. Viewers from home and abroad will now be able to watch the movie on their own."

'Deyaler Desh' was released in theaters on Eid-ul-Fitr 2024. At that time, the movie's story, acting, songs, and background music were praised by the audience and critics.

Bubly said that she really liked the story after reading it. The actress also confirmed that she had not done anything like the character of Nahar before.