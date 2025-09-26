5 shows or movies to binge-watch this weekend

Weekends are made for switching off the alarm, sinking into bed, and finally catching up on the shows and films you’ve been meaning to watch. With new releases making waves and a few favorites now fully available to binge on new seasons of, this weekend’s line-up offers a little something for every mood.

Here are five picks to keep you company!

The Ba****ds of Bollywood

Netflix’s latest original is a playful and unapologetic send-up of India’s film industry. The show follows Aasmaan, a hopeful newcomer, as he navigates friendships, love interests, and the towering figure of a powerful producer.

Witty, bold, and unapologetically messy, the series skewers nepotism and the glitzy chaos behind the cameras. It’s not perfect, but its campy energy is precisely what makes it entertaining.

If you’re looking for something fresh and unfiltered, this satire is worth a binge.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Now that all episodes of season 3 are out, fans can watch the full arc of Jenny Han’s beloved coming-of-age romance on Amazon Prime Video. The story centres on Belly Conklin and her summers at Cousins Beach, caught between brothers Conrad and Jeremiah.

Over three seasons, the show explores love, loss, and growing up, balancing moments of teenage awkwardness with heartfelt emotion. While it occasionally veers into soap-opera territory, the series has charmed viewers with its warmth and teen nostalgia.

For those who enjoy romantic drama with plenty of emotional pay-off, this is a perfect weekend watch.

Wednesday

Tim Burton’s gothic reimagining of the Addams Family’s most famous daughter has already become a cultural phenomenon, and with every episode of the latest season now available on Netflix, there’s no better time to catch up.

Jenna Ortega delivers a sharp, deadpan performance as Wednesday.

Blending supernatural elements, dark humour, and a dash of teen drama, Wednesday manages to feel creepy yet fun.

Jaya aar Sharmin

Released Thursday on Chorki, Jaya aar Sharmin, a chamber drama set during the Covid-19 lockdown. Directed by Piplu Khan and starring Jaya Ahsan, the film follows two women from different social classes forced into confinement together

With its restrained pace, minimal setting, and emotionally charged performances, the film offers a raw portrait of human connection in isolation. This one is less about spectacle and more about depth, making it a moving choice for viewers drawn to character-driven storytelling.

Materialists

Materialists is one of the most talked-about new releases of the year, as the cast was part of an elaborate marketing campaign. While it didn’t perform that well in the theatres, it had people discussing when it dropped on Netflix.

Directed by Celine Song and starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans, the film follows a high-end New York matchmaker entangled in a love triangle that raises questions about romance, wealth, and ambition. It’s an intriguing watch for anyone who enjoys rom-coms with something more to say.