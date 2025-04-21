Monday, April 21, 2025

Deepto Star Hunt's top 10 contestants revealed

‘Deepto Star Hunt’ is a golden opportunity for the new generation of actors in Bangladesh to shine.

Update : 21 Apr 2025, 04:01 PM

Bangladesh's largest acting talent search platform 'Deepto Star Hunt' is running on Deepto TV.

Out of twelve selected only ten ten managed to impress the judges and jury with their performances. And those ten include Shafiul Raj, Hafiz Rahman, Shakib Hossain, Shimul Biswas, M.S.H. Laban, Sanjida Chowdhury, Nupur Ahsan, Mishti Ghosh, Fariha Rahman, Sheikh Faria Hossain.

Actors Gazi Rakayetand, Salahuddin Lavlu were present as guest jurors in two episodes of Talented Twelve along with star jurors like Tariq Anam Khan, Shihab Shaheen and Rafiath Rashid Mithila.

‘Deepto Star Hunt’ is not just a competition, it is a golden opportunity for the new generation of actors in Bangladesh. Because the winners of Deepto Star Hunt will get the opportunity to act in big screen movies, web films, web series and TV series. Kazi Media Limited will sign a two-year exclusive contract with the winners, where they will get regular opportunities to work in various acting mediums.

‘Deepto Star Hunt’ is broadcasted on Deepto TV every Friday and Saturday at 10 pm and the show is also available on Deepto Play and Deepto Digital.

