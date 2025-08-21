'Stranger Things' star reveals reason to leave Hollywood

Dacre Montgomery explained why he took an extended hiatus from Hollywood and reflected on the change the industry has gone through in the recent years.

He said “Traditional Hollywood stars existed because there was mystery,” “Social media has done away with that. That’s a large part of why I dropped off the map for the last five years.”

He continued, “I’m not trying to compete with anyone else, I’m living my truth and hopefully being able to pay the rent while I'm doing it.”

Along with privacy reason he talked about reclaiming is own identity. He said, “I’ve given a piece of myself to every role I’ve played and that’s largely why I’ve taken time off. Lately, there’s been a lot of personal reflection about what I want in my career. I’m trying to gain a bit more control over where and what I’m working on.”

Although he won’t be starring in the Final season of 'Stranger Things', he is looking forward to the series’ end.

The actor said, “I'm more excited than anything for it to be over for the Duffer Brothers, because I know they have so many other awesome stories that, years ago, they were telling me about.”

He also expressed his optimism for co-star Sadie Sink’s future.

“She's such a talented actress that's had some amazing opportunities over the last few years,” Dacre continued. “I really, more than anything, just want her to see her continue to do so many cool performances outside of Stranger Things, because I just think that she's so talented, so professional, so driven—all those sorts of things.”