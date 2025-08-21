Thursday, August 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

'Stranger Things' star reveals reason to leave Hollywood

Dacre Montgomery reflects on how social media contributed to his decision to stay away from the limelight 

Dacre Montgomery played Max's troubled brother, Billy COLLECTED
Update : 21 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM

Dacre Montgomery explained why he took an extended hiatus from Hollywood and reflected on the change the industry has gone through in the recent years.

He said “Traditional Hollywood stars existed because there was mystery,” “Social media has done away with that. That’s a large part of why I dropped off the map for the last five years.”

He continued, “I’m not trying to compete with anyone else, I’m living my truth and hopefully being able to pay the rent while I'm doing it.”

Along with privacy reason he talked about reclaiming is own identity. He said, “I’ve given a piece of myself to every role I’ve played and that’s largely why I’ve taken time off.  Lately, there’s been a lot of personal reflection about what I want in my career. I’m trying to gain a bit more control over where and what I’m working on.”

Although he won’t be starring in the Final season of 'Stranger Things', he is looking forward to the series’ end.

The actor said, “I'm more excited than anything for it to be over for the Duffer Brothers, because I know they have so many other awesome stories that, years ago, they were telling me about.”

He also expressed his optimism for co-star Sadie Sink’s future.

“She's such a talented actress that's had some amazing opportunities over the last few years,” Dacre continued. “I really, more than anything, just want her to see her continue to do so many cool performances outside of Stranger Things, because I just think that she's so talented, so professional, so driven—all those sorts of things.”

Topics:

HollywoodStranger ThingsActor
Read More

Pamela Anderson shares how Liam Neeson helped her prepare for comedy

Lindsay Lohan talks about moving 'far away from Hollywood'

A political ‘Superman’? The superhero as a ‘moral immigrant’

A sneak peek into upcoming films through new trailers

4 Hollywood films to release on the same day at Star Cineplex

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split after decade long romance

Latest News

Govt cautions travel agencies over airfare hikes

Any cadre officer can be appointed as secretary of Revenue Policy Department

Unicef warns of child survival crisis in Rohingya camps amid funding collapse

21 countries sign joint statement condemning Israel’s West Bank settlement project

Murtaja Baseer’s foray into diverse fields put on display at Galleri Kaya

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x