‘Notun Kuri’ returning to BTV after two decades

Children from ages 6-15 can participate

Update : 13 Aug 2025, 11:14 PM

The talent search competition for children and teenagers, ‘Notun Kuri’, is starting again. Bangladesh Television’s signature program Notun Kuri has established many artists in the country’s media. The program has not only inspired children and teenagers but has also given birth to many stars in the country’s cultural arena.

This reality show started on BTV in 1976. It was last held in 2005. After almost two decades, Notun Kuri is starting again on BTV. Applications for the competition will be accepted from August 15 to September 5. The entire country will be divided into 19 regions for the primary selection. From there, the winners will go to the divisional selection phase. The final selection and final competition of the program will be held in the Dhaka center.

The 19 regions of the primary selection phase are; Dhaka-1 (Dhaka, Gazipur and Manikganj), Dhaka-2 (Munshiganj, Narayanganj and Narsingdi), Dhaka-3 (Faridpur, Rajbari, Gopalganj, Madaripur and Shariatpur), Mymensingh-1 (Mymensingh, Sherpur, Netrokona), Mymensingh-2 (Tangail, Kishoreganj and Jamalpur), Sylhet (Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Habiganj and Sunamganj), Rangpur-1 (Rangpur, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and Gaibandha), Rangpur-2 (Dinajpur, Thakurgaon and Panchagarh), Rajshahi-1 (Rajshahi, Natore, Chapainawabganj and Pabna), Rajshahi-2 (Bogra, Joypurhat, Naogaon and Sirajganj), Khulna-1 (Khulna, The primary venues for the competition have been decided at the art academies of Bagerhat, Satkhira), Khulna-2 (Jessore, Jhenaidah, Magura, Narail), Khulna-3 (Kushtia, Meherpur, Chuadanga), Barisal-1 (Barisal, Jhalokati, Pirojpur), Barisal-2 (Patuakhali, Barguna, Bhola), Chittagong-1 (Chittagong and Cox's Bazar), Chittagong-2 (Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachari), Chittagong-3 (Comilla, Chandpur and Brahmanbaria), Chittagong-4 (Noakhali, Lakshmipur and Feni) districts.

Competitions will be held in 'A' and 'B' sections in 9 subjects: acting, recitation, storytelling/comedy, general dance, patriotic songs/modern songs, Rabindra Sangeet, Nazrul Sangeet, folk songs and Hamd-Naat. The age limit of the contestants (boys and girls) in 'A' section is 6 to 11 years and in 'B' section it is 11 to 15 years. The final competition of Notun Kuri will be held from November 2 to November 6.

 

Topics:

ChildrenDanceMusicTV ShowTalentBangladesh Television (BTV)
