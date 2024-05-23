Tisha: Ilham needs to understand that her mother is a working woman

Bangladeshi actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha's film "Something Like an Autobiography" was released on the OTT platform Chorki last year. The film, featuring Tisha and Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, tells the story of parents struggling with an unborn child and a child after birth. This was Tisha's last screen appearance to date.

Tisha has been nominated for Best Film Actress at the Meril-Prothom Alo Awards for her role in "Something Like an Autobiography." Additionally, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has been nominated in the Best New Actor category, marking his first acting role. His performance has received considerable praise.

In an interview with Prothom Alo on Thursday, Tisha expressed her feelings about the Meril-Prothom Alo Award nomination: “When any work is recognized or appreciated by the audience, it feels great. We make movies for the audience. After a long time, I did a movie, and the audience liked it, voted for me, and I got a nomination. It feels wonderful. Besides, Sarwar also got a nomination, and I hope his feeling is good too. From my side, I also feel very good.”

Regarding her future projects, Tisha said: "I don't want to talk about any work now. I am preparing my daughter Ilham Nusrat Farooki and myself for future endeavours. Not only do I need to prepare myself, but Ilham also has to be prepared. She needs to understand that her mother is a working woman. You will see me in some good projects very soon. As for what any child wants to be when they grow up, that is their decision, not mine. I can guide my child and advise her, but she must walk her own path. She will make her own decisions and do what she wants to do.”